Paradise mayor living in motor home after home destroyed in Camp Fire Video

PARADISE (CNN) - Paradise Mayor Jody Jones lost her home when the Camp Fire swept through her town last week.

Jones was running an errand when the fire broke out.

"It took a long time to get out, and there was fire on both sides of the car. You could feel the heat coming in through the car. You could see the telephone poles burning and trees and structures and flames 30 feet in the air. It was scary."

Jones is now living in her motorhome.

"That is fine for now. We have a bed and we have a roof. We're good, but that's not good for the long term. So yes, we've started looking for a more permanent place to live," she said.

