Parents of man killed at Costco remain hospitalized

CORONA, Calif. (AP) – The parents of a mentally ill man fatally shot by an off-duty officer in a California Costco store remain hospitalized and their lawyer says neither is well enough to be interviewed by police.

Attorney Dale Galipo tells the Los Angeles Times that Paola French was in a coma and in critical condition as of Wednesday.

Her husband, Russell French, was in serious condition.

Police in the city of Corona say detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and evaluate video and forensic evidence from the store.

Thirty-two-year-old Kenneth French was shot and killed last week by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer.

The officer says French attacked him without provocation.

Galipo acknowledges French put his hand on the officer, but says it was hardly an attack.

French lived with his parents and the family believes he suffered from schizophrenia.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES