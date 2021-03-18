Park reopening: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom taking visitors soon

VALLEJO (KRON) — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is opening in less than a month.

The amusement park said its members and season pass holders will get dibs on the first rides before entry goes public on April 3, 2021.

The opening comes after a year-long COVID-19 closure.

“Californians are ready to visit their favorite Six Flags theme park and have some fun,” said Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber. ”Last year, we set the standard for operating our parks safely and entertained nearly seven million guests in adherence to government and CDC health guidelines. We will follow those same stringent guidelines as we reopen our rides and attractions in our California parks.”

Reservations will be available for a limited capacity, and the system will also stagger arrival times.

Other new safety protocols include:

State-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks

Advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks

Expanded mobile food ordering.

Guests will need to follow social distancing rules and keep face masks on, even while on rides.

Six Flags is also not accepting cash payments, but will have kiosks available to turn cash into cards.

Current state guidance does not allow out-of-state visitors.

Ready to ride? Tap or click here to reserve a visit.