(KRON) — The California Board of Parole denied granting freedom for a Monterey County man who “slaughtered” four family members when he was 19-years-old, prosecutors said.

Harold Bicknell stabbed his grandmother, his 6-year-old cousin, and two more cousins to death on August 9, 1977. His killing spree was triggered when family members found out that he had impregnated an underage girl, prosecutors said. Bicknell’s parole was denied Wednesday.

Monterey County District Attorney’s Office wrote, “Despite multiple confessions, in varying environments … Mr. Bicknell claims to be innocent. The parole commissioners found the denial implausible.”

The quadruple killing happened inside Bicknell’s grandmother’s house in Seaside. On August 9, 1977, Bicknell arrived at the house with his pregnant 14-year-old girlfriend, identified by prosecutors as “Terri M.”

Bicknell’s grandmother, Josephine Smith, lived in the Seaside house with her 28-year-old daughter, Suzanne Harris, her 15-year-old granddaughter, Renee Ferguson, and her 6-year-old granddaughter, Rachel Harris.

Bicknell confronted his teen cousin, Renee, because he was angry that she exposed his sexual relationship with Terri, prosecutors said.

Bicknell cornered Renee in a bedroom and stabbed her in the heart, causing her to fall on the bed, according to the DA’s Office. Prosecutors wrote, “He then grabbed her bra and tied her hands behind her back because she began to struggle. Mr. Bicknell then stabbed her the in the throat repeatedly, while Terri M. held a gag over her mouth.”

When Suzanne Harris walked in and saw what happened to Renee, Bicknell chased her into the kitchen, stabbed her until she fell to the floor, and attacked his grandmother, prosecutors said.

The youngest family member in the house, 6-year-old Rachel, was stabbed over 40 times, prosecutors said. Bicknell testified that Terri M. stabbed the little girl before he began stabbing Rachel also.

A jury convicted the teenaged killer of four murders based on evidence that included eyewitness testimony and his own pre-trial confessions. Following his conviction, Bicknell made a detailed, taped confession with his attorney present, reiterated his involvement during his sentencing hearing, and again confessed while testifying against Terri M.

Terri M., who was pregnant with Bicknell’s child, gave birth. The baby was adopted and eventually became a law enforcement officer. “He spent many years dedicated to ensuring his father remained in custody. He formed a close bond with his aunts, Mr. Bicknell’s sisters,” prosecutors wrote.

On February 22, 2019, the Board of Parole granted Bicknell parole, citing a clean record while

in the California Department of Corrections, his youthful age at the time of the murders, and an abusive childhood.

“The victims’ surviving family members were blindsided by this decision, having been under the impression that Mr. Bicknell would likely never be paroled,” prosecutors wrote. Surviving family wrote letters opposing his release. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the parole board’s 2019 decision.

Bicknell’s son “tragically died on June 23, 2021, but his aunts vowed to continue to fight the fight to keep Mr. Bicknell in custody,” prosecutors wrote. Bicknell faced a new parole board in November of 2021, and parole was denied for three years.

Three of Bicknell’s sisters spoke at both the 2021 hearing and a 2023 hearing, urging the board to not release their brother from prison. Their brother’s trigger appeared to be female family members, the sisters emphasized, and they would not feel safe with their brother free.

A prosecutors with the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office reiterated that Bicknell’s “lies, and implausible denials made it impossible to deem him no longer a danger to society.”

On July 5, 2023, the panel agreed and denied parole.

Bricknell is now 65 years old and has served more than four decades in prison. He remains locked in San Quentin State Prison, state inmate records show.