Trump, Pence send condolences, prayers to victims, families in Santa Clarita shooting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON/CNN NEWSOURCE) – A student reportedly opened fire on five classmates, killing two of them, before shooting himself in the head at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Thursday, the day of his 16th birthday, authorities said.

Several students were transported to local hospitals, where two of the victims — a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — later died, according to officials.

None of the victims have been identified.

Vice President Mike Pence took the podium to publicly survey a message from President Donald Trump.

“I spoke to President Trump not long ago,” Pence said. “He asked me to convey his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the entire Santa Clarita community.”

“I also spoke to LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva,” the VP continued. “And I informed him that President Trump has directed the full resources of the federal government, to support local law enforcement efforts as the investigation goes forward, and our teams are already on the ground. And let me say, on behalf of the president, we commend the swift response of local law enforcement and school officials, they undoubtedly saved lives.”

President Trump tweeted several times Thursday morning throughout the afternoon — but nothing about the shooting.

The president tweeted about Nancy Pelosi, the impeachment hearings, Democrats and the “fake whistleblower”.

Where’s the Fake Whistleblower? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2019

At 3:34 p.m., Trump finally addressed the shooting.

He tweeted, in part, “We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those tragically lost, and we pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded.”

….We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those tragically lost, and we pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2019

