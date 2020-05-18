Person with coronavirus attends Mother’s Day service, exposes 180 church-goers to virus

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials say nearly 200 people who attended a religious service on Mother’s Day in a rural Northern California town were exposed to coronavirus after someone who attended the Sunday service tested positive for the virus.

The church in Butte County, north of Sacramento, chose to open its doors despite rules banning gatherings of any size, county public health officials said in a statement Friday.

In the statement, Butte County officials said the infected person received their positive COVID-19 diagnosis the day after the service and is now in home isolation.

“At this time, organizations that hold in-person services or gatherings are putting the health and safety of their congregations, the general public and our local ability to open up at great risk,” Butte County Public Health Director Danette York said in the statement. “We all need to do our part to follow the orders and mitigation efforts so that our Reopen Butte County plan can continue to move forward.”

Butte County was among more than a dozen California counties that have been authorized to move on to Stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

“Moving too quickly through the reopening process can cause a major setback and could require us to revert back to more restrictive measures. We implore everyone to follow the state order and our reopening plan to help combat the potential spread of COVID-19,” York said.

Officials are now working on establishing testing for all those who attended the service.

As of Monday, there were more than 78,839 cases of COVID-19 in California with at least 3,260 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Latest Stories: