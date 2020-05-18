Person with COVID-19 attends California church service, exposes 180 people

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A person who later found out they had coronavirus attended a Mother’s Day service at a California church and exposed 180 other people to the virus, according to CNN.

Butte County Public Health officials said the person tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the service and is now self-isolating at home.

Those who attended the service were notified of the exposure and were told to self-quarantine. Officials are working to get testing for everyone who was at the church that day.

“At this time, organizations that hold in-person services or gatherings are putting the health and safety of their congregations, the general public and our local ability to open up at great risk,” Butte County Public Health Director Danette York said.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order banned gatherings in March. While the state has lifted some restrictions, in-person religious gatherings remain prohibited.

Butt County Public Health criticized the church, which it did not name, for opening its doors despite the governor’s order.

“Moving too quickly through the reopening process can cause a major setback and could require us to revert back to more restrictive measures. We implore everyone to follow the State order and our reopening plan to help combat the potential spread of COVID-19.”

As of Sunday afternoon, California had more than 78,800 cases of coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 3,200 people in the state have died.

