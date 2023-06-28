(KRON) — PetSmart has agreed to pay $1.46 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of overcharging customers, false advertising and unfair competition.

The lawsuit, originally filed by Santa Cruz County, includes other Bay Area counties such as Contra Costa, Sonoma, Alameda and Marin counties. San Diego, Los Angeles and Ventura counties are also a part of the lawsuit.

“The law in California is clear: businesses must be accurate in charging for goods and services,” said Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton. “For customers, it’s important to monitor items scanned at a register and scrutinize your receipts to make sure you are not being overcharged.”

PetSmart will pay $1,250,000 in civil penalties, $100,000 in restitution to support consumer protection enforcement efforts and $110,000 for investigative costs accumulated by the counties, according to the DA.

PetSmart must implement additional audit and price accuracy procedures in its California stores for a three-year period to ensure customers pay the price that was posted for the item.

PetSmart has taken steps to help signage in stores in order to make sure customers are notified about the lowest possible prices along with routine audits and detailed record keeping.