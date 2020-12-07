PG&E cancels Power Shutoff, fire danger still standing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pacific Gas and Electric has canceled a Public Safety Power Shutoff on Monday for thousands of customers.

The utility company said “favorable weather conditions” are keeping customers in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne counties from losing power.

“During the overnight hours, winds didn’t strengthen in the lower elevations and relative humidity observations did not reach critical values,” PG&E said.

In the Bay Area, the Sierra foothills, the North Bay mountains and portions of the Central Coast were expected to be impacted by the power shutoff as well, but that was canceled over the weekend.

A Red Flag Warning is still in effect in the Bay Area, and was actually extended through 5 p.m. on Monday.