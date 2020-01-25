PG&E offers STEM scholarships for college students

(KRON) — PG&E is offering a wide range of scholarships to help California STEM students succeed.

The scholarships are for students majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math and range from $1,000 to $10,000.

Applicants for all of the scholarships must:

Be a high school senior or graduate

Have a primary residence that is a PG&E customer in California

Plan to enroll full-time in an accredited college or university in the fall

Scholarships available include Asian Employee Resource Group, National Society of Black Engineers, PrideNetwork Employee Resource Group, Women’s Network Employee Resource Group and Society of Professional Hispanic Engineers.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship is Feb. 7.

For additional requirements and a full list of scholarships, click here.

Good luck!