PG&E reaches bankruptcy deal with Gov. Newsom

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in […]

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric and California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal Friday for the nation’s largest utility to emerge from bankruptcy triggered by massive liabilities from wildfires.

The governor’s office announced that PG&E agreed to overhaul its board and operations, and in addition it agreed to a process to put the company up for sale if it doesn’t pull out of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history by June 30.

PG&E will commit billions of dollars in additional spending to prevent wildfires, meeting one of Newsom’s critical demands for the bankruptcy plan.

“This is the end of business as usual for PG&E,” Newsom said in a statement. “Through California’s unprecedented intervention in the bankruptcy, we secured a totally transformed board and leadership structure for the company, real accountability tools to ensure safety and reliability and billions more in contributions from shareholders to ensure safety upgrades are achieved.”

The utility’s outdated system triggered a series of catastrophic wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that killed so many people and burned so many homes and businesses that the company had to file for bankruptcy early last year.

JUST IN: Governor Gavin Newsom releases statement on PG&E bankruptcy exit plan:



“This is the end of business as usual for PG&E…” pic.twitter.com/iCA9vHTCZB — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 20, 2020

Latest Stories: