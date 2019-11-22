PG&E restores power to thousands in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Pacific Gas & Electric says it’s restored power to 120,000 people whose electricity was cut because of windy, dry weather.

The utility blacked out 11 Northern and central California counties on Wednesday out of concern that the winds would foul or drop its power lines and spark catastrophic wildfires.

But thanks to improved weather, PG&E began restoring power Wednesday evening and said essentially all customers had their juice back as of Thursday afternoon.

Some 70-mph gusts were reported and PG&E says it found four instances of weather-related damage to its equipment.

