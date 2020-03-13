PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in […]

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — PG&E is putting a moratorium on disconnecting services for those not paying their bills amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective immediately, PG&E will not disconnect electricity and gas for people who are unable to pay their utility bills.

The suspension will apply to both residential and commercial customers and will remain in effect until further notice.

Additionally, PG&E will offer flexible pay plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19.

“We recognize that this is a rapidly changing situation and an uncertain time for many of our customers. Our most important responsibility is the health and safety of our customers and employees,” Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President Laurie Giammona said. “We also want to provide some relief from the stress and financial challenges many are facing during this worldwide, public health crisis. We understand that many of our customers may experience a personal financial strain due to the slowdown in the economy related to the pandemic.”

The utility company is taking advanced cleaning measures, communicating best practices with employees and is asking its leaders to let employees work remotely if their job allows, while avoiding critical business disruption.

