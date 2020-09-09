PG&E to restore power for thousands by Wednesday night

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric is expected to begin restoring power Wednesday to customers in Northern Sierra after a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The company said it will be patrolling some 10,740 miles transmission and distribution power lines on foot, in vehicles, and in the air. Most customers should have their power back by Wednesday night. PG&E said about 172,000 customers lost their power due to the shutoff.

These thousands of customers came from portions of 22 counties: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff was implemented due to fire danger in the areas. The company was concerned high wind gusts could knock down power lines and start a fire — while California is already burning from several wildfires. PG&E meteorologists said the recorded 40 to 66 mph wind gusts “are strong enough to break tree limbs, blow them into power lines, and cause rapid fire spread.”

60 helicopters, one airplane, and more than 3,000 workers are performing the inspections.

Latest Stories: