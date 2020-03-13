Photo captures person in Bakersfield selling toilet paper for $100 per roll

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Concerns continue to grow as the novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly worldwide.

Out of fear, people are attacking their local stores to stock up on supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, cases of water and much more.

But a person in Bakersfield is taking an extra step as a photo caught the person selling toilet paper on the corner of a street.

With a stack of toilet paper in one hand, the person caught in the photo is holding a sign that says “Toilet paper $100 per roll” in the other.

The photo was posted to social media and caught many by surprise.

