Photo of exhausted firefighter battling blaze near Big Sur goes viral

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A photo of an exhausted firefighter battling the Willow Fire in Monterey County has gone viral on social media.

The photo was shared by the Los Padres National Forest Twitter page and has gathered more than 2,300 retweets and almost 10,000 likes.

The blaze has burned 2,877 acres and is 56% contained at last check.

Evacuations orders and warnings were issued for most areas near the fire. Nearby roads were also closed.

The fire started Thursday, June 17.

About 100 homes and 25 commercial buildings have been threatened by the fire.

