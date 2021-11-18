Photos: Missing 3-year-old, teen spotted with Jacob Clare in California

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new photos Wednesday night of Noah, Amber and Jacob Clare.

The photos were taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente, Calif. on November 11.

Officials say this is the first time since their disappearance they have been able to “definitively place” Amber with Jacob.

While the trio was last seen in San Clemente, it was believed they may have been headed to San Diego.

Noah Clare has been missing since November 5. Investigators believe his father, Jacob Clare, left Kentucky with Noah and his missing cousin Amber Clare either late Friday, November 5, or early Saturday, November 6, to drop off Noah, but they never arrived in Gallatin.

On November 16, TBI upgraded the alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare to an AMBER Alert.

Jake Clare is wanted by Gallatin Police for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Custodial Interference. He is also wanted by Beaver Dam, KY Police for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference.

Noah Clare AMBER Alert Details

Age: 3

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′5″

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M056560540

Missing From: Gallatin, Tennessee

Missing Since: November 6, 2021

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Those who may have seen them, are asked to call 911 immediately.