Photos: Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 50 near Echo Summit

EL DORADO, Calif. (KTXL) — A rockslide has closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 50.

The South Lake Tahoe California Highway Patrol reported the rockslide happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday just east of Echo Summit. 

A CHP lieutenant was heading to work on eastbound Highway 50 when he came across the rockslide and called it in.

The CHP reports after the slide occurred, a Toyota 4Runner heading westbound crashed into the boulders. No injuries were reported.

Caltrans has closed traffic at Sly Park and crews are expected to be at the scene all day.

CHP expects the roadway to be closed for up to six hours.

This is a developing story.

