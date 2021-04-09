Photos: Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 50 near Echo Summit

EL DORADO, Calif. (KTXL) — A rockslide has closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 50.

The South Lake Tahoe California Highway Patrol reported the rockslide happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday just east of Echo Summit.

A CHP lieutenant was heading to work on eastbound Highway 50 when he came across the rockslide and called it in.

April 9, 2021 (7:52AM)



Traffic Advisory



At 5:45AM a rock slide occurred on US-50 at Echo Summit. All lanes are currently blocked. Caltrans is working on opening up Johnson Pass Rd. The estimated time to open the roadway is 4-6 hours. We will keep you updated. — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) April 9, 2021

#TrafficAlert UPDATE #2 (2 of 2): Detours for Eastbound traffic traveling on US-50 ~

From Bay Area: Take SR-88 east in Stockton to SR-88 south, then to SR-89 north into South Lake Tahoe. #KnowBeforeYouGo https://t.co/J82hCuTpxK — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021

The CHP reports after the slide occurred, a Toyota 4Runner heading westbound crashed into the boulders. No injuries were reported.

Caltrans has closed traffic at Sly Park and crews are expected to be at the scene all day.

CHP expects the roadway to be closed for up to six hours.

This is a developing story.