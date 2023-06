(KTXL) — California’s record snowfall in winter has been melting and has created a dramatic change in Lake Oroville, filling the reservoir that was recently known for being one of the most affected during the state’s drought.

The lake is California’s second-largest reservoir, and the record snowmelt has pushed the lake to its capacity.



A photo from June 2021 shows Lake Oroville at about 38% capacity. In mid-June of 2023, Lake Oroville hit 100% capacity. (Photos by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, at 100% capacity, the lake has 15,500 surface acres for recreation and 167 miles of shoreline.