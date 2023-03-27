(KTXL) — An injured mountain lion in the center divider of Interstate 80 impacted traffic Monday morning near the community of Applegate, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP’s Auburn office shared two photos of the mountain lion just after 7:30 a.m.

The agency advised that drivers on westbound I-80 should slow down and be prepared to stop as they pass through the area west of Applegate.

In the photos shared on Facebook, the mountain lion can be seen lying on the roadway behind a CHP patrol vehicle and a utility vehicle.

The CHP shared photos of an injured mountain lion that was in the center divider of Interstate 80

Although the mountain lion has its head up in both photos, it appears to be visibly injured.