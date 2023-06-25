(KRON) — A suspected drunk driver was behind the wheel when his truck went over a cliff and landed in the Pacific Ocean near Santa Cruz on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz.

CHP was called to the scene of a vehicle that had traveled off the roadway and over a cliff near East Cliff Drive. A 50-year-old San Jose man was inside the vehicle when it went over, and he suffered “major” injuries in the crash, CHP said. The man was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

(Photos courtesy of CHP Santa Cruz)

Photos from from the scene show how the truck fell and where it came to rest. Emergency responders are also seen as the truck is pulled back up onto the roadway.