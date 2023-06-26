BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ronald Mark Feldmeier, who served three decades in prison for a series of rapes in Sacramento, was arrested Monday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman in Bakersfield.

Jail inmate records show 71-year-old Feldmeier was booked at 4:50 a.m. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Police said the woman suffered moderate injuries.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was the passenger in a vehicle operated by (Feldmeier),” Bakersfield Police Sgt. Robert Pair wrote. “At some point, while traveling with Feldmeier, the victim became concerned for her safety and repeatedly asked Feldmeier to stop the vehicle and let her out. Feldmeier refused, and the victim jumped from the moving vehicle, resulting in the injuries.”

Police were called around 2 a.m. in southwest Bakersfield, where they contacted the woman. The relationship between the convicted serial rapist and the woman is unclear, police said.

Feldmeier became known as the “Pillowcase Rapist” for using the covering to stifle his victims’ screams during sexual assaults committed in the 1980s.

He was released from prison in 2019 and moved to Bakersfield. Feldmeier failed to update his sex offender registration in December 2019 after he moved to a sober living home. He apologized to a parole agent and said he forgot, according to court filings.

Feldmeier was charged with failing to register as a sex offender. That case was pending at the time of Monday’s arrest.