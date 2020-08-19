Pilot killed in helicopter crash while fighting California fires

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE/AP) – A pilot was killed Wednesday morning after a helicopter involved in firefighting operations crashed near Coalinga, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a breaking news alert, check back for updates

A Bell UH-1 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances 11 miles south of New Coalinga Municipal Airport around 10 a.m., said Ian Gregor, FAA spokesman.

The helicopter was confirmed to have belonged to a company contracted to make water drops on the Hills Fire burning in the hills near Coalinga, said Cal Fire spokesman Seth Brown. The crash site is in a remote area southwest of the blaze.

The crash caused a brush fire, which then merged with the Hills Fire.

