Pink's husband Carey Hart has a message for California wildfire looters

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Pink, center, Carey Hart, left, and their daughter Willow arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Pink, center, Carey Hart, left, and their daughter Willow arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

MALIBU (KRON) - Carey Hart wants it to be known that looters are not welcome in his part of town as crews continue to battle the deadly Woolsey Fire in Southern California.

The former motocross star and current hubby to Pink shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday showing a dozen men -- dubbed the P.D.C. Posse -- standing in front of a sign that reads, "Looters will be shot on site."

In the comments section, Hart said he was not pictured and that the group is "locals I used to live by."

"There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into Malibu," Hart captioned the photo.

Hart, Pink and their children were among the thousands of people who evacuated their homes.

The Woolsey Fire, which started last Thursday, prompted evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and other nearby areas.

"Just need to say THANKYOU to all of the firefighters. All of the first responders. All of the helpers," Pink tweeted. "The thing to look for in tragedy is all of the helpers. We’re all so grateful for your bravery and selflessness."

Just need to say THANKYOU to all of the firefighters. All of the first responders. All of the helpers. The thing to look for in tragedy is all of the helpers. We’re all so grateful for your bravery and selflessness. — P!nk (@Pink) November 9, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES