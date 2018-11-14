Pink's husband Carey Hart has a message for California wildfire looters
MALIBU (KRON) - Carey Hart wants it to be known that looters are not welcome in his part of town as crews continue to battle the deadly Woolsey Fire in Southern California.
The former motocross star and current hubby to Pink shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday showing a dozen men -- dubbed the P.D.C. Posse -- standing in front of a sign that reads, "Looters will be shot on site."
In the comments section, Hart said he was not pictured and that the group is "locals I used to live by."
"There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into Malibu," Hart captioned the photo.
It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis. While the malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into malibu. #DefendYourLand #2ndamendment
Hart, Pink and their children were among the thousands of people who evacuated their homes.
The Woolsey Fire, which started last Thursday, prompted evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and other nearby areas.
"Just need to say THANKYOU to all of the firefighters. All of the first responders. All of the helpers," Pink tweeted. "The thing to look for in tragedy is all of the helpers. We’re all so grateful for your bravery and selflessness."
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Warriors' Stephen Curry won't play on road trip but will travel with team
- Police: Uncle shot, killed 30-year-old niece at his home
- INTERACTIVE MAP: Type in an address to see if it's been damaged in the Camp Fire
- ‘No remorse': Judge sends teen shooter to juvenile detention
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.