MARINA, Calif. (KRON) — A dog fight in Monterey County ended with one of the dogs fatally stabbed and its owner was issued a citation from police for allegedly failing to control her dog.

The incident happened while a woman was walking her pit bull on a leash along Reindollar Avenue near Zanetta Drive in Marina. According to the Marina Police Department, a second pit bull bolted out the front door of its home and attacked the leashed dog Tuesday night.

When the leashed dog’s owner was unable to separate the fighting pit bulls, she pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the stranger’s dog, MPD wrote. The unleashed dog was gravely injured and died from its injuries, police said.

The unleashed pit bull’s owner wrote a message on Facebook Wednesday to tell her side of the story. She had opened the front door to check her mailbox and her dog followed her outside. The pit bull walked up to “greet” the other dog, the owner wrote on Facebook.

“He walked to greet the other dog and the attack happened. He was stabbed over 15 times. No reason for someone to have to attack that viciously. I am shaken to the core. My other dog was scared to death and ran away. I was the one trying hard to protect both animals and the other owner,” she wrote.

The unleashed dog’s owner described the horror of being covered in her pet’s blood while trying to get it to a veterinary hospital.

Marina police officers investigated the circumstances of the fight. Officers said they decided that the unleashed dog’s owner was at fault and issued her a citation for violating a city code.

The city has a municipal code ordinance that “all dogs shall be kept under restraint. No owner shall fail to exercise proper care and control of his animals to prevent them from becoming a nuisance.” Police said all residents should be aware of the ordinance.