Pixar’s ‘Soul’ wins best animated feature Academy Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pixar’s “Soul” has won the Oscar for best animated feature.

Pixar has now won the award 11 times in the 20 years since the category was established.

The film stars the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.

“Soul” follows an aspiring musician and middle-school band teacher who loses his life — but attempts to escape the afterlife during his quest to help an infant soul.

Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:

Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

International film: “Another Round,” Denmark

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Sound: “Sound of Metal.”

Live action short film: “Two Distant Strangers”

Animated short film: “If Anything Happens I Love You”

Animated feature: “Soul”

Documentary short subject: “Colette”

Documentary feature: “My Octopus Teacher”

Visual effects: “Tenet.”

Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Production design: “Mank”

Cinematography: “Mank”

Film editing: “Sound of Metal”