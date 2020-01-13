Placerville police say missing 11-year-old boy found dead

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 11-year-old boy reported missing Saturday night was later found dead, according to a statement released Sunday by the Placerville Police Department.

“At this time, we are conducting an investigation into a suspicious death,” said Placerville Police Sgt. John Meuser during a press conference Sunday.

Placerville police officers posted on their Facebook page at 6:54 p.m. Saturday that Roman Anthony Lopez was missing and was last seen earlier that morning at his home on Coloma Street.

Neighbors said a massive search was conducted around the boy’s home on Saturday.

“The Placerville police came by and I helped them get access to the property behind us and we searched all the trailers back there that could be attractive for a boy to hide up in there,” said Ed, a neighbor who only wanted to give his first name.

On Sunday, police officials released an update on Twitter about Lopez that said “~UPDATE~ MISSING JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR HELP.”

~UPDATE~ MISSING JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR HELP. pic.twitter.com/raXbHpcDXi — Placerville Police (@placervillepd) January 12, 2020

On Sunday at 2:00 p.m., police officials released the following statement:

The Placerville Police Department was contacted on January 11, 2020 regarding a missing 11 year old juvenile, Roman Lopez. After an extensive search of the area, involving multiple agencies, Roman was found deceased.

Crime scene investigators were seen Sunday collecting evidence from Lopez’s house and backyard.

Police officials would not say how Lopez died or where exactly his body was found.

“At this time, we will not be taking any questions,” said Meuser.

If anyone has any information regarding Lopez’s death, please contact Det. Luke Gadow at 530-642-5210 ext 116.