Police: 19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after leaving Halloween party

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman left a Halloween party in Sacramento and was later killed in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department said Leilani Beauchamp, from Carmel, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving a Halloween party in Sacramento. At the time, Fairfield police said she was with two active-duty Air Force members.

By that night, a missing person’s report was filed for Beauchamp, police said.

Fairfield police worked with Travis Air Force Base investigators to look into Beauchamp’s disappearance and discovered she had been killed at a Cascade Lane home, where one of the Air Force members lives. How she died has not been reported.

“It shook several blocks around here,” said Ricky Bendle, a retired police officer. “They aren’t accustomed to it happening right here.”

A neighbor told FOX40 that investigators spent hours going through an upstairs bedroom.

Police said on Sunday, Beauchamp’s remains were found in Monterey County.

Beauchamp’s family issued a statement Monday night.

Leilani was truly a blessing to us and her beloved friends. Leilani shared a very close relationship with her younger brother and sister who, after she ventured out to college, maintained daily communication with them. We will miss her smile, her laugh, her caring demeanor, her strong will, her passion for life and the love she brought to our family. We love you Leilani. Violet, Onyx & Family

Three people are behind bars in connection to her death. Jessica Quintanilla, 21, from Pittsburg, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Juan Parra-Peralta, 20, from Fairfield, and 27-year-old Marco Quintanilla, from Pittsburg, were both arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder.

Police also said Marco Quintanilla was on parole after he was convicted for attempted murder.

“Devastating because it did potentially involve enlisted military and someone who was out on parole, and that’s always a sore spot with people when you got somebody who’s committed a similar crime or something like it,” Bendle said.

A neighbor left a candle outside the home, saddened by the news of her death.

“She was a young girl, an innocent victim, and they took advantage of that. And then, disposing of the body,” said the neighbor.