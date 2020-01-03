Police ask for help finding boy who disappeared near Fresno on New Year’s Day

Police in Parlier asked the public for help Thursday night in their search for a 12-year-old boy who disappeared on New Year’s Day.
Lyonel Joshua Garnette was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Parlier Police Department.
Garnette was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with black and red Nike shoes.
He stands 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds, according to the Police Department.
Garnette has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on the corner of his right eye.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Parlier Police Department at 559-646-6600.
Parlier is located about 20 miles southeast of Fresno.
