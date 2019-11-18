Police: At least 9 people shot, some killed, in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – At least 9 people were shot at a gathering in southeast Fresno, and police are calling it a “mass casualty” shooting.

Reports of a shooting came in around 6 p.m. near Peach and Olive avenues. While authorities were en route, reports of shooting victims came in, according to Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

He says there was a gathering at a home in the backyard for the Sunday football game when shooting suspects were able to sneak in and open fired.

#BREAKING: Fresno Police say at least 9 people have been shot & “several” people are dead in a shooting near Peach & Olive. Police say a family was watching a football game in the backyard when the shooter snuck into the yard and opened fire. No arrests as of 8:30pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/KVDBXT1nBE — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) November 18, 2019

Dooley says at least 9 people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard. There’s not an exact number on the people who died.

Others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition and some are in critical condition but stable.

There is no suspect information that’s being released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting can call Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.