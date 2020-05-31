Police cars torched as violence continues in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles mayor has imposed a curfew for the city’s downtown section. Mayor Eric Garcetti said everyone must be off the streets between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Several police cars were torched Saturday as some protesters in the city ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations after a night of violence that saw windows smashed, stores robbed and fires set.

The mostly peaceful gathering near a popular outdoor mall devolved Saturday afternoon.

Protesters set fire to Los Angeles Police Department cars, broke windows and climbed on top of a bus. Police used flash-bang grenades to disperse protesters.

Latest Stories: