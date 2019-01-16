Police dog, two others injured in officer involved shooting in Placer County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROSEVILLE (KRON) -- Sheriff's deputies in Placer County, just north of Sacramento, are investigating an officer involved shooting that left a K9 officer and at least two others injured.

The shooting was reported via social media by the sheriff's department just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say the shootings, which occurred at several locations, shut down westbound Interstate 80 at Highway 65 in Roseville.

Police have located the suspect, who was also shot by police while allegedly targeting officers.

Travelers are asked to avoid the westbound I-80 at Highway 65.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES