HOLLISTER, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were shot after a shooting Saturday night in Hollister, police said in a Nixle alert.

Two men died and an additional three were injured from what investigators are calling a “possible gang-related shooting.”

The shooting happened around 8:49 p.m. on the 300 block of Rustic Street where officers found the two men dead on the driveway of a home, Hollister police said.

The two deceased were identified as 23-year-old Jaime Jesus Gomez and 21-year-old Daniel Eli Gonzalez — both Hollister residents.

At the scene, three others were said to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Prior to officers’ arrival, two of them were transported by car to Hazel Hawkins Hospital, which is approximately 3 miles and a 10-minute drive away.

Officers found the remaining one of the three who was conscious and taken to a regional trauma center via air ambulance, according to police.

Initial stages of the investigation determine that the five victims were standing outside of a home when a dark-colored SUV drove pass the home and opened fire.

The car quickly drove away from the scene, police said.

Police neither released additional description of the suspect car nor a description of the suspect(s).

Hollister is part of San Benito County, which does not fall under one of the nine Bay Area counties. But the city is about 15 miles south of Gilroy — the southernmost city in the Bay Area.