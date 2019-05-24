Police find burglary suspect hiding in treehouse complete with barbecue and fire pit

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

POMONA (WCMH) - A California burglary suspect was found living in a very lofty spot.

According to Ponoma police, a burglary happened at a home on April 18. Several items were taken from the home and garage. The suspect was seen leaving the property with the items. The victim told police he recognized the suspect.

On May 21, police received information that someone was living and hanging out in a very well-built and modern tree house in Ganesha Hills.

Police used a helicopter and dog to locate the tree house. The helicopter's infrared camera was able to detect warm spot in the trees. Officers found the tree house hidden deep in the hillside.

The tree house contained a fire pit, grill and lighting. The suspect eventually climbed down when confronted police.

Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Mark Duda. He was arrested for residential burglary and numerous other warrants.

