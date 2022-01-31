Police: Firefighter shot while responding to blaze in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Stockton police say a firefighter was shot Monday morning while responding to a blaze. One person has been detained.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the area of Aurora Street South and Washington Street, just under Highway 4, police said.

The firefighter was hospitalized, but their name and condition have not been reported by police.

Stockton police officers are questioning a man who they believe may be responsible for the shooting. He has not been identified.

“Hearing a firefighter being shot here in the city of Stockton is something I’ve never seen in all my years of being a police officer here,” said Joe Silva, with the Stockton Police Department. “So right now our prayers are going out to that firefighter and his family, along with all the members of our fire department.”

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln responded to the news on Twitter.

“Please join me in praying for our firefighter, the family, our community, and all of our public safety personnel,” the mayor wrote.

A press conference led by Stockton’s fire chief will be held at 11 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.