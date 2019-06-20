Police identify man accused of killing Sacramento police officer

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — The Sacramento Police Department has booked 45-year-old Adel Sambrano Ramos on charges relating to the murder of police officer Tara O’Sullivan. 26-year-old O’Sullivan was shot and killed Wednesday during a domestic violence call.

O’Sullivan was assisting a woman removing belongings from a home in the north Sacramento neighborhood when the suspect opened fire.

The woman who was being assisted was not hurt. Police say the suspect fired his rifle on and off during an 8-hour standoff before he surrendered.

It took officers 45 minutes to rescue the wounded O’Sullivan because the gunman kept firing.

She died at a hospital.

O’Sullivan grew up in Pleasant Hill and graduated from the police academy in December. Neighbors in North Sacramento still trying to make sense of what happened here Wednesday night.

Police say they booked Ramos on murder charges after the shooting.

Investigators say Ramos began firing at O’Sullivan as she helped a woman grab belongings from a home after a domestic incident.

“I’m sure he still is a good gentleman but something happened. There’s always more to the picture that meets the eye,” said a friend of the suspect, who identified himself as Chris.

Standing in solidarity with police, a community member tied up blue ribbons in support of the rookie officer and the police still processing her murder scene Thursday.

“She gave her young life to serve her community.”

Sacramento’s mayor is shaken by her death.

“To Tara’s parents and family, and fellow officers I am so sorry,” Mayor Darryl Steinberg said.

#CollegeParkHS flies flags at half staff in honor of former graduate Tara O’Sullivan, 26, a #Sacramento police officer killed last night in the line of duty. She also attended #DVC and in 2011 was in explorer prog for the #Martinez and PHill PD’s. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/jbLH2rkFXy— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) June 20, 2019

Before that, she worked as a community service officer and studied at Sacramento State University, where she graduated with a degree in child development about a year ago.

O’Sullivan was also a former student of Diablo Valley College, school officials confirmed in a statement.

According to DVC, O’Sullivan began taking general education classes at the college in 2011 then went on to Sacramento State.

“We are proud of her success and of her choice to serve, protect, and give back to her community. We are heartbroken that her life was taken at such a young age,” college officials said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Dave Peletta says the department is devastated over the loss of “our young, brave officer.”

