Victim in CSU Fullerton stabbing was targeted, worked in admissions

FULLERTON (AP) – Police say the victim in a fatal stabbing at California State University, Fullerton was apparently targeted and worked in international student admissions.
Fullerton Police Lt. Jon Radus said Monday the victim was in his late 50s and found inside a car in a campus parking lot with multiple stab wounds.
Radus says a witness who called 911 to report the stabbing said the suspect fled on foot.
Radus says police do not know a motive but do not believe the stabbing was random.
Check back for updates.
Latest News Headlines:
- Police hunt killer in Cal State Fullerton stabbing
- UC Berkeley police investigating sexual battery on campus
- 49ers cruise to victory after a forgettable start by Jimmy G
- San Francisco police association addresses attack outside condo, new allegations
- 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo struggles to find his rhythm in preseason game against Broncos