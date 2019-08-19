Live Now
Victim in CSU Fullerton stabbing was targeted, worked in admissions

California

FULLERTON (AP) – Police say the victim in a fatal stabbing at California State University, Fullerton was apparently targeted and worked in international student admissions.

Fullerton Police Lt. Jon Radus said Monday the victim was in his late 50s and found inside a car in a campus parking lot with multiple stab wounds.

Radus says a witness who called 911 to report the stabbing said the suspect fled on foot.

Radus says police do not know a motive but do not believe the stabbing was random.

