ORANGE COUNTY, CA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Nobody knows how this kitten got onto a freeway divider in Southern California.

One off-duty Los Angeles Police officer did know one thing, it couldn’t get off without crossing several lanes of traffic during rush hour, no less.

That’s why the sergeant pulled over and rescued the frightened furball.

The fortunate feline is going up for adoption and Los Angeles Police are suggesting the adopter consider using the name “Lucky.”