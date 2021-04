Police officers escorted people trapped behind a burning home to safety in Bell Gardens, California, on April 4.

Thank you to the resident that reached out to us today and sent us this surveillance video that captured the moment our officers sprung into action to save the lives of people who were trapped behind a burning home.



"They were brave policemen…They were amazing"

In this footage taken from a resident’s surveillance camera, a person can be heard shouting “grab my shoulders” as the rescue was conducted.

A blaze can be heard crackling in the background as smoke rises above the property.