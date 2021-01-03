Police rescue toddler from San Diego house fire

Police officers rescued a woman and a toddler from a house fire in San Diego, California, on December 30, officials said.

San Diego resident Vero Larios, who called the police and captured the rescue on camera, told Storyful: “I was grateful that they showed up so fast. I didn’t think anyone was home since I banged on the glass. I recorded that video for our Landlord and that’s when we all realized there was people inside.”

In a statement, the San Diego Police Department said:

“We aren’t heroes. For us, it’s about doing the right thing. Officers Lehr and Murphy responded to a call of smoke coming from a house. With no time to spare, the officers rushed into the home and carried out a toddler and a woman. We are grateful everyone is safe.”

