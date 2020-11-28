1 dead in shooting at Sacramento mall: police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Law enforcement and fire personnel are responding to a shooting at Arden Fair Mall, where at least one person was killed and another was wounded by gunfire during Black Friday.

Sacramento police officers are on scene of the Arden Fair Mall where two victims were located.

The suspect fled the area.

SPD officers are on scene of a shooting that occurred at Arden Fair Mall. Two shooting victims have been located and the suspect has fled the area. There is no active threat at this time. Police will remain in the area as the investigation continues. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 28, 2020

Officials say there is no active threat at this time.

Police remain on scene while the investigation continues.

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story