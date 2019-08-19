Police search for man who allegedly tried to rape woman, sexually assaulted another

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Police in Sacramento are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman and sexually assaulted another near the American River on Sunday.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, a woman reported she was attacked just before 7:30 p.m. at Sutter’s Landing Regional Park; that woman was able to escape unharmed.

While investigating that incident, police got another report that the same man tried to rape another woman on the American River Bike Trail.

The suspect was last seen running away from the scene headed west.

Police released a photo of the suspect early Monday.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30-years-old, 5’9″, heavy set, with green eyes and dark hair; he speaks English and Spanish.

He was also seen wearing jeans and carrying a green shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted rape and sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/LLqDMy7w7N — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 19, 2019

