Police: Woman beats McDonald's manager after not getting enough ketchup

SANTA ANA (KRON) - Authorities are looking for a woman who was caught on video beating a McDonald's store manager after she didn't get enough ketchup with her order.

Police say the woman went through the drive-thru of a Santa Ana McDonald's at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 27.

After getting her food, the woman apparently got upset when she discovered they did not give her enough ketchup, accord to KTLA.

The woman then entered the restaurant through the employee back door and asked for ketchup.

When the store manager told her to get out, the woman "became combative" and began to push, punch and choke the manager, police said.

A man eventually enters the McDonald's through the same door, pulls the woman off the employee and escorts her out.

Police told KTLA they are searching for the man as well. He is not in any trouble but authorities believe he can lead them to the woman.

Anyone with information if asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department at (714)245-8647 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES