California

Police: Woman beats McDonald's manager after not getting enough ketchup

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 02:43 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 02:44 PM PST

SANTA ANA (KRON) - Authorities are looking for a woman who was caught on video beating a McDonald's store manager after she didn't get enough ketchup with her order. 

Police say the woman went through the drive-thru of a Santa Ana McDonald's at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 27. 

After getting her food, the woman apparently got upset when she discovered they did not give her enough ketchup, accord to KTLA

The woman then entered the restaurant through the employee back door and asked for ketchup. 

When the store manager told her to get out, the woman "became combative" and began to push, punch and choke the manager, police said. 

A man eventually enters the McDonald's through the same door, pulls the woman off the employee and escorts her out. 

Police told KTLA they are searching for the man as well. He is not in any trouble but authorities believe he can lead them to the woman. 

Anyone with information if asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department at (714)245-8647 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App