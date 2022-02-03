Poll: COVID-19, homelessness, the economy top Californians’ concerns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – COVID-19, homelessness and the economy are the top concerns for California voters according to a new statewide survey released by the Public Policy Institute of California this week.

“We asked respondents to name the most important issue for the Governor and State Legislature this year,” said Deja Thomas with the Public Policy Institute of California.

The poll showed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s approval rating at 56%, three points higher compared to Pres. Joe Biden.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 16 and Jan. 25 with more than 1,000 likely California voters.

But while Newsom’s approval rating has remained relatively consistent among California voters, pollsters pointed out Pres. Biden’s has plummeted in the last year.

“Approval of President Biden has dropped 17 points, including double-digit declines across nearly all political, regional and demographic groups,” said Dean Bonner with the Public Policy Institute of California.

The poll showed Californians have more confidence in Newsom and State Legislature working together than the White House and Congress.

While COVID-19 is a top issue for respondents, most feel the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

But most think the state is in some form of a recession, less than half of respondents felt their financial situation could be considered excellent or good.

Inflation and jobs are parts of the economy most concerning voters in the state. These issues will need to be top of mind for those wanting to keep or take office in the upcoming election.