Poll shows Newsom’s approval ratings decline as Kevin Faulconer announces gubernatorial bid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says he’s officially running for governor to try to replace Gavin Newsom.

This comes as a new poll shows Newsom’s approval ratings declining among California voters.

“It’s time for a California Comeback,” Kevin Faulconer said.

Moderate Republican and former mayor, Faulconer says he’s ready to run for California governor.

“Somebody who is a proven problem solver, who gets results, and a track record of success running the second-largest city in the state. Someone who can work with everyone Republicans and Democrats, one part rule is not serving us well,” Faulconer said.

The announcement comes after Faulconer launched an exploratory committee to begin raising money netting more than $1-million in less than a month.

Faulconer says the campaign is for the 2022 race but would be prepared to put his name in if Governor Gavin Newsom is recalled.

“We are going to protect lives and livelihoods in our California economy. That is incredibly important. I feel so strong and so passionate that we have to get our public schools open,” Faulconer said.

Faulconer’s announcement comes as a new poll released by UC Berkeley shows a sinking approval rating for Governor Newsom and his pandemic-related policies.

The rating now at 46%, compared to the 64% approval he had four months ago, according to the poll.

49% of voters did not trust how Newsom and state government set stay-at-home orders and guidelines for businesses, while just 31% now think Newsom is doing a good or excellent job in handling the pandemic.

Newsom’s chief campaign strategist Dan Newman responded to the poll saying:

“Voters recognize that this is an incredibly challenging, intensely complicated, and critically important moment for public officials worldwide. That’s why the Governor remains laser-focused on vaccinations, reopening, relief, and recovery.”

But as popularity for a recall effort against the governor grows, 49% of those polled said they think it would be a bad thing for the state, while 36% said it would be positive.

Meanwhile, Faulconer says his next step is reaching out and having conversations with voters across the state for support.