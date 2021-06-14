Popular Big Sur trail reopens after 13-year closure

CORRECTS DATE OF REOPENING TO FRIDAY, JUNE 18 – In this photo provided by the Save the Redwoods League, is the Pfeiffer Falls Trail in California’s Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park on June 1, 2021. The popular trail in Big Sur flanked by redwood trees that leads down through a gorge to a 60-foot waterfall will open to the public Friday, June 18 after being closed since 2008 when a wildfire destroyed access to it, officials announced. (Max Whittaker/Save The Redwoods League via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A popular Big Sur trail anchored by redwood trees that leads down through a gorge to a 60-foot waterfall is reopening this week after being closed for 13 years.

According to officials, the Pfeiffer Falls Trail was repaired in a $2 million renovation that fixed the bridges, railing, retaining walls, steps, and signage.

California State Parks and Save the Redwoods League officials said more than 4,100-square-feet of asphalt and concrete, as well as seven stream crossings, were replaced to protect sensitive habitat.

A 70-foot long pedestrian bridge spanning the Pfeiffer Redwood Creek ravine was built in their place.

The Basin Complex Fire damaged the Pfeiffer Falls Trail, which connects with the Valley View trail to form a 1.5-mile loop that was the most popular hiking trail in Big Sur before the blaze. A subsequent fire, landslides, and a long closure of Highway 1 delayed the renovation and long-awaited reopening, officials said.

