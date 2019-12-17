Possible measles exposure at LAX

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – There’s a new measles scare at Los Angeles International Airport.

Los Angeles County public health officials say three people infected with the virus traveled through the airport earlier this month.

Authorities say they were in the airport on Dec. 11 between 6:50 a.m. and noon.

They say anyone who was in LAX’s Terminals 4 and 5 during that time may have been exposed to the disease and warn anyone who is not fully protected from the virus to get a measles shot.

The disease can develop up to 21 days after exposure.

