LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — Tripadvisor released its “Best Places to Ski 2023,” an annual list selected by avid skiers who live for powder and thrills on North America’s snowiest slopes.

With ski season well underway and California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains gleaming with fresh snow, it’s no surprise that Lake Tahoe made it into the top five.

10 Best Places to Ski in North America 2023, according to Tripadvisor’s poll:

Whistler, Canada (Image courtesy TripAdvisor)

Whistler, Canada: A stunning landscape and genuine, down-to-earth mountain culture make Whistler a paradise for skiers and snowboarders. (Top ski spot: Whistler Blackcomb)

Jackson, Wyoming: This Western mountain town is catnip for cross-country, snowcat, and heli-skiers alike. (Top ski spot: Rendezvous Mountain)

Park City, Utah: Park City is world-famous for skiing everything from black runs to bunny slopes. Its rugged natural beauty is surrounded by mountain peaks. (Top ski spot: Deer Valley Resort)

Anchorage, Alaska: Alpine skiing in Alaska is an experience like no other. With high mountain tops situated at sea level, the slopes offer some of the best snow conditions on offer with up to 16 hours of sunlight to ski in April. (Top ski spot: Hilltop Ski Area)

Lake Tahoe, California: The snowy Sierra Nevada Mountain Range has some of the world’s best ski resorts with 500 miles of slopes overlooking a picturesque lake. (Top ski spot: Adventure Mountain)

Durango, Colorado: Durango offers incredible access for skiers and snowboarders of all levels, with the conditions, access, terrain and views making this mountain wilderness almost magical. (Top ski spot: Purgatory)



Durango, Colorado (Image courtesy TripAdvisor)

7. Breckenridge, Colorado: Prospectors discovered gold when they founded Breckenridge in 1859. Today, this historic mining town is fostering a whole new set of riches, including world-class skiing and an expansive trail network. (Top ski spot: Breckenridge Ski Resort)

8. Vail Colorado: Vail is an alpine village in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Longtime a favorite of serious skiers and jet setting celebrities, Vail now also draws a younger, hipper snowboarding crowd. (Top ski spot: Vail Mountain Resort)

Bend, Oregon (Image courtesy TripAdvisor)

9. Bend, Oregon: Mount Bachelor provides Nordic trails with a 360 degree skiable summit. (Top ski spot: Mt. Bachelor Ski Area)

10. Stowe, Vermont: Stowe is a gem for East Coast skiers craving long slopes. (Top ski spot: Mount Mansfield)