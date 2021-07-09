Power Alert: Californians urged to conserve energy during heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The agency overseeing California’s power grid issued a power alert Thursday in advance of scorching temperatures forecast across the state Friday and the potential for an overloaded grid.

The California Independent System Operator issued the power alert for Friday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. in anticipation of temperatures pushing into triple digits and increased power use via air conditioning and other appliances that could overload the power grid and force rotating power outages.

State residents are urged to conserve power during the alert window by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, cooling rooms with fans or by closing curtains, turning off unneeded lights and avoiding using large appliances.

People can plan ahead by keeping curtains drawn all morning, keeping the sunlight out and indoor temperatures cooler. They can also plan to run the dishwasher and laundry before the power alert or try to do those chores afterwards.

Power conservation tips and information on flex alerts can be found here.