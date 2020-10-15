Power Alert issued for Oct 15 in California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KRON) — A statewide Power Alert was issued for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as high temperatures sweep through California.

The California ISO is predicting many will be using air conditioning in the late afternoon through the evening.

“Conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and
supply, and avoid power interruptions,” the California ISO said.

Conserve energy by:

  • Turning off any extra lights
  • Avoid using laundry machines, dishwasher, vacuum until after 10 p.m.
  • Set A/C thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Many areas in the Bay Area will already be without electricity during the Power Alert. Pacific Gas & Electric has initiated a Public Safety Power Shutoff for parts of the bay while they are under a Red Flag Warning, on heightened alert for fire danger.

